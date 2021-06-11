BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.49. BEST shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 31,743 shares.
The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
See Also: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.