BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.49. BEST shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 31,743 shares.

The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 75.01% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BEST by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,582,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BEST by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 850,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $527.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

