Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of XAIR opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.57. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

