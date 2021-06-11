Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $369.86.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $414.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.68. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

