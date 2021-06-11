BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 19.1% Lower This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $6,326.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00349126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00160105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00219341 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.