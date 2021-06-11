BlackRock Inc. Buys 188,139 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of NBT Bancorp worth $256,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NBTB stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.07. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.