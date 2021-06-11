BlackRock Inc. Buys 657,195 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Trustmark worth $262,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Trustmark by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trustmark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trustmark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

