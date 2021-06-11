BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,634,913 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,816,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $276,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,655,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 515,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 312,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 265,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,980,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSG opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.00.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

