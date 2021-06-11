BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $59.40. 248,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,875. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $62.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.