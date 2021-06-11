Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan Sells 2,310 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

