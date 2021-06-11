BLAST One Day Trading Volume Reaches $184.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market capitalization of $35,683.27 and $184.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008135 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000255 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 80.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

