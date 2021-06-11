Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $63,058,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -36.32, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

