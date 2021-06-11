Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.95. 114,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,743. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

