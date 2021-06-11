Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 233,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,925,711. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.