Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.20. 15,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,638. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

