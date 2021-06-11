Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $9.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $877.41. 2,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,221. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $890.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $838.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.