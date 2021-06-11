Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Up 7.2%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.22. 7,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 651,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

