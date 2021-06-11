BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 256,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 26,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

BRKL stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

