BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $625,000 Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,161,515 shares of company stock valued at $145,537,173 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

