BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Standex International worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Standex International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

