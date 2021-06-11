BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after buying an additional 213,275 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Buckle during the first quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $109,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $417,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,980.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

