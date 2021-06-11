BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

