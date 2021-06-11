BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 86,598 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,598 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OII stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 3.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

