Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

