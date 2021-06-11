BoringDAO (BOR) Price Hits $382.83 on Top Exchanges

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $40.03 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for $382.83 or 0.01025619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.19 or 0.00780115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00085909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,553 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

