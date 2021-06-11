Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

BHP opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

