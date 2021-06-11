Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 766 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $97.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

