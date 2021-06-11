Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.45 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.