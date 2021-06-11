Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 197,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,497,649. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

