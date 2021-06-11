Bradesco Corretora Upgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to “Outperform”

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Azul by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 641,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 417,740 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Azul by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,893,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288,743 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Azul by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,215,000. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

