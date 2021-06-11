Bradesco Corretora Upgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to “Outperform”

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.
AZUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.57.
Shares of Azul stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78.
About Azul
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.
