Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.580-2.680 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 148,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,292. Brady has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

