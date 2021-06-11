Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 183.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHR. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

BHR opened at $6.46 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.92.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 48.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. On average, analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

