Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IWB stock opened at $238.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $239.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

