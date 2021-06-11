Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 11,689 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $52,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $535.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.37 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

