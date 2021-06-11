Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 42.76% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JHMF opened at $51.08 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.