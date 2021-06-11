Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.77. 37,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,365. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.41 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

