Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.19. Broadwind shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 379,675 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,430. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadwind by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

