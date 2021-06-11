Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $805.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $829.00 million and the lowest is $795.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.36. The company had a trading volume of 559,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,805. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

