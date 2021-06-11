Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $0.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. PJT Partners posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.