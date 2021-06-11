Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.99. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 147,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.16. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

