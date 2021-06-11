Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to Post $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.18. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.