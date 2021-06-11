Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Vericel reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after acquiring an additional 547,278 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $15,892,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,126. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 720.84 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

