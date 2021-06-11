Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.88. 18,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

