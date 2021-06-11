Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.66 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $33.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.30 billion to $34.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.45. 1,954,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,508. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.12. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.