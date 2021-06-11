Brokerages Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $376.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce $376.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.16 million. ICF International reported sales of $353.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of ICFI stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $93.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ICF International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

