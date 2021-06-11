Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will post sales of $5.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.26 billion and the lowest is $5.15 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S posted sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full-year sales of $21.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.08 billion to $21.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.99 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 788,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

