Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post sales of $30.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.83 million to $31.03 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $128.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.14 million to $131.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $140.42 million, with estimates ranging from $138.65 million to $143.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $247,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $350,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $370.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.35. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

