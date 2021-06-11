Brokerages Expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

