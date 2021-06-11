Brokerages Set Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target at $69.60

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.74. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $94.49.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

