Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $103.88

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.73.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

BXP traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.64. 9,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,315. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.41.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

