Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) Target Price at GBX 7,315.17

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,315.17 ($95.57).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get DCC alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86). Also, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total value of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

Shares of DCC stock opened at GBX 6,090 ($79.57) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The firm has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,221.04. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.